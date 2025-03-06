Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Commissioner of Police addresses BTC’s International Women’s Day empowerment brunch

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BTC hosted an International Women’s Day Brunch on Thursday afternoon at Oasis, Crypto Isle, under the theme “Accelerate Action;” Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles delivered the keynote address at the event which aims to empower women in workplace.

Commissioner Knowles, The Bahamas’ first woman to lead the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as Commissioner, shared that the journey to leadership is never easy, particularly in male-dominated professions.

The top cop encouraged women to take their place in decision-making seriously, lead with integrity and stressed that no woman should be limited by “outdated perceptions.”

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture