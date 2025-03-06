Commissioner of Police addresses BTC’s International Women’s Day empowerment brunch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BTC hosted an International Women’s Day Brunch on Thursday afternoon at Oasis, Crypto Isle, under the theme “Accelerate Action;” Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles delivered the keynote address at the event which aims to empower women in workplace.

Commissioner Knowles, The Bahamas’ first woman to lead the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as Commissioner, shared that the journey to leadership is never easy, particularly in male-dominated professions.

The top cop encouraged women to take their place in decision-making seriously, lead with integrity and stressed that no woman should be limited by “outdated perceptions.”