COME ONE, COME ALL: CDC downgrade means more tourist bookings for groups and conferences

725 new infections were recorded over the last month, compared to 2,172 cases in previous month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ travel advisory reclassification by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to level three reopens opportunities for groups and conferences to be booked in the country, said the Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday.

Health officials confirmed last week that as cases continue to trend downward, the United States national public health agency has removed its “avoid travel to this destination” advisory.

The “Level three COVID-19 High” advisory urges travelers to be fully vaccinated before traveling to the country, with unvaccinated travelers being advised to avoid nonessential travel to the country.

“The change in the country’s COVID-19 level is based on the reduction in new COVID-19 infections recorded over the past several weeks.” the ministry said.

“The health reclassification also spells good news for tourism and the economy as it now means groups and conferences can be booked for The Bahamas.”

Cases over the past month (October 13 – November 14) saw a significant decrease in new infections with 725 cases recorded when compared to the same period the month prior (September 13 – October 13) when 2,172 new infections were recorded.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, 10 in New Providence, and one in Grand Bahama.

The number of cases in the country stands at 22,587, with 194 active cases.

There are currently 46 cases in the hospital, 37 of them are moderately ill and nine are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 665 COVID-19 deaths with another 68 under investigation.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville applauded the work of healthcare professionals and the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols by Bahamians and residents saying, “these types of results come when we team-up to terminate the things that impact our country negatively.”

“We can do the same when it comes to ensuring that our population takes advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine,” Darville said.

“A vaccinated population will significantly reduce restrictions and place us on a faster path to recovery.”

More than 139,000 people in The Bahamas have been fully vaccinated.

Over 274,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.