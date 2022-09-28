COME CLEAN: Pintard calls on government to come clean on BPL fuel charge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition leader Michael Pintard yesterday called on the Davis administration to “come clean” on its handling of Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) and to indicate whether the government has been subsidising the company’s fuel charge.

Pintard questioned “who is picking up the bill for the fuel charges” in a statement yesterday.

He noted the government is spending millions of dollars subsidising BPL fuel based on statements by Prime Minister Philip Davis on social media.

However, he said absolutely no details have been released to the Bahamian people on how much money is being spent and where in the government’s budget it is being accounted for.

“We also do not know how long,” Pintard said.

“We do know that the government dragged its feet going back to last October by not keeping current the hedging arrangements left in place by the FNM that had delivered low fuel charges to BPL even as the global price of oil increased.

“We do know that the government has refused to explain how the rising fuel prices have impacted BPL operations. We do know from the Prime Minister that the taxpayers are subsidizing BPL for fuel prices although it is clear that no such accommodation exists within the current BPL regulatory framework in respect of fuel surcharge,” said Pintard.

Pintard accused the Davis administration of failing at the “very basics of governance”.

“They refuse to address real issues. They are not forthcoming with how they spend the people’s money. They refuse to shape and implement coherent and sustained policy measures, instead choosing to meander from photo-op to photo-op while critical matters go unaddressed.”

Pintard questioned whether the government has been subsidizing the BPL fuel charge, and if so for what amount as and for what intended duration. He also questioned where in the budget the funds have come from, the status of the BPL fuel arrangements, and why the hedging arrangements were not followed through back in last October.

Back in March, Davis pledged that his administration will do all it can to prevent an increase in the cost of electricity,.

Davis said that Bahamians could not afford to be burdened with more taxes.