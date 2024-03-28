Coleby-Davis: ‘A Senseless Crime’

LocalMarch 28, 2024March 28, 2024 at 10:34 am Jose Etienne
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Energy & Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis called the killing of former Member of Parliament and Deputy House Speaker Don Saunders “senseless,” as she offered condolences to his relatives Thursday morning.

Police reports revealed late Wednesday night that Saunders was reportedly at a business establishment in Gambier Village when he was gunned down.

It’s alleged that two masked gunmen, entered the establishment and demanded cash. Authorities said Saunders, and other patrons, attempted to flee but gunmen reportedly opened fire in their direction which resulted in Saunders being fatally shot.

Coleby-Davis, while offering condolences on Thursday morning, reflected on the national contributions made by the former politician.

