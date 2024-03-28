COI LEADER: ‘Urgency Needed’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Lincoln Bain, Leader of the Coalition of Independents, while commenting on the passing of former Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament Donald Saunders, underscored the urgent need to address the issue of crime in country.

“As we mourn the loss of Donald Saunders, let us also reflect on the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of crime in our society. Donald’s life was a testament to the belief that we must do everything in our power to end this epidemic, ensuring the safety and well-being of all Bahamians,” he said.

Saunders was killed in Gambier Village on Wednesday night; police said that the murder was reportedly linked to an armed robbery at a business establishment in that community. His death pushed the country’s murder count to 35 for the year.

Bain said the nation mourns not only the loss of a dedicated public servant, but also a true friend “whose unwavering support and courage left an indelible mark on our lives.”

He continued, “Donald Saunders may have been a political opponent, but he was a friend and pillar of strength and integrity who stood by my side during some of the most challenging moments of my life. His commitment to justice and his willingness to put people above politics were evident in every action he took.”

Bain recalled, with deep gratitude, the pivotal role Donald played as his attorney when he, along with others, were arrested for tearing down the gate blocking Bahamians from accessing Cabbage Beach. Bain said Donald fearlessly represented them pro bono, “demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the cause of justice.”

Bain said, “In honoring Donald’s memory, let us renew our commitment to the values he held dear: justice, compassion, and a steadfast dedication to the betterment of our nation.“