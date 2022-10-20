COI leader, supporters arrested following House clash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Coalition of Independents Leader Lincoln Bain and several supporters could face charges after police say the group of people who were illegally gathered caused a disturbance in Parliament Square yesterday around 10 a.m.

According to a Royal Bahamas Police Force news release, the group refused the police order to disperse and therefore nine COI supporters were arrested for; Unlawful Assembly, Obstructing Members of Parliament’s access to the House of Assembly, Disorderly Behavior, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

Before the crowd got into a frenzy Bain stood with a group of supporters outside of the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning handing out envelopes to parliamentarians containing his party’s draft amendment of the Bahamas Nationality Act.

The intent of the proposed changes in citizenship laws, according to Bain, is to “save the country.”

“We as a people have decided to do something because it seems like the government isn’t able to do what they need to do,” Bain said. “And so we have drafted a bill to amend the Bahamas Nationality Act to protect our borders.”

According to copies of the draft obtained by Eyewitness News, the proposed amendments seek to ban the children of irregular migrants born in The Bahamas from applying for citizenship.

The COI leader lashed out at the government and said he has spoken to residents in various family islands who are concerned about the growing illegal immigration issue which he described as an “invasion” and “crisis”.

Among many other concerns surrounding illegal migration, citizenship and land, Bain referenced the current humanitarian crises in Haiti which he said can easily impact The Bahamas through illegal migration.

“We have to do something because Haiti is in a crisis. There’s a health crisis, there’s a violence crisis, and we don’t want that to spill over to us.

“So basically, we have a drafted amendment to the Nationality Act which prevents illegal immigrants from coming here and getting status.

“It puts the onus on the government and power in the minister’s hand to stop illegal immigrants from coming here and through any corrupt means, getting work permits, etc. to remain in this country,” Bain said.

During the COI’s distribution of some of the documents, a confrontation took place between police officers and Bain and his supporters. The conflict resulted in Bain and a handful of his followers being escorted off the premises and detained at the central police station on East Street.

COI members then gathered in front of the police station in support of their leader and fellow members.

Meanwhile, COI Deputy Leader Maria Daxon continued attempts to distribute letters at Parliament.

Daxon said Bain’s arrest was uncalled for.

“Unacceptable in this country, because we have a voice and they don’t want to hear what we have to say. Because he comes here to deliver these letters? Oh no,” Daxon said.

“The Bahamian people, we’ve got to stand up and we gonna fight any government that come in here and don’t carry on the people’s business.”

Minister of Immigration Keith Bell, who was also handed an envelope, told Eyewitness News that while he had not yet looked at the COI’s proposal, the matter of citizenship for persons born to non-Bahamian parents in The Bahamas would have to be addressed via “constitutional change”.

Nevertheless, Bell said it will call for “a dialogue and discussion.”

Other parliamentarians were asked by members of the press about the events that took place this morning but declined to comment.