COI hosts first national convention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While hosting their first national convention on Saturday, The Coalition of Independents officially ratified their constitution.

During the one day event, Lincoln Bain was voted in as the official leader of the party. The party also voted in various other positions while appointing their shadow ministers for education and finance.

COI Leader Lincoln Bain asserted that the support his party has received is a testament that the Bahamian people want to see a change in the country; he said that the COI is ready to deliver that.

The party contested the 2021 election, capturing some 6% of the vote and no seats.

Bain most recently contested the West Grand Bahama and Bimini bye-election under the COI banner, and garnered 307 votes.