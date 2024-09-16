COI East Grand Bahama candidate says govt has neglected educational needs of students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Coalition of Independents (COI) East Grand Bahama candidate Dexter Cedric Edwards is of the belief that East Grand Bahama remains neglected by government five years after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, he has claimed that school infrastructure in East Grand Bahama has been overlooked which has forced students to face hardships while attempting to secure proper education.

Edwards shared his views with media on the sidelines of the official unveiling of the COI’s candidates on Sunday evening ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The party unveiled its first 19 candidates during the event yesterday evening, COI Leader Lincoln Bain said that the party’s remaining candidates will be announced soon.