COI: “50 years of governance, Bahamians failed by PLP & FNM”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Coalition of Independents candidate for St. Anne’s Graham Weatherford asserted Sunday night that successive governments have neglected and failed Bahamians, so he challenged the electorate to consider, “are you ready to fix The Bahamas?”

Weatherford spoke frankly with media yesterday evening on the sidelines of the COI’s official candidate launch ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Nineteen candidates were unveiled during the ceremony held at the Ocean West Boutique Resort Sunday night.

“The group includes 12 businessmen and businesswomen, two accountants, two lawyers, four teachers, four computer scientists, four former police officers, one dentist and three building contractors/developers,” COI Leader Lincoln Bain shared.

“These candidates represent a new era of leadership in The Bahamas, as they are not career politicians, but instead highly qualified professionals who have risen to the occasion out of their commitment to creating a better future for our country.”