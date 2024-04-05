Code of Conduct Established for Taxi Drivers

April 5, 2024 Linton Ritche Jr
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A code of conduct has been established and agreed upon by The Ministry of Energy and Transport, The Bahamas Hotel Tourism Association and The Bahamas Taxicab Union  for taxi drivers nation wide.

Minister of Energy and Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis explained that violations that include alcohol consumption, a valid public service license, and the  appearance and attire of drivers were some of the major issues that needed to be addressed, making the new policy necessary.

If the code of conduct is violated, officials said they can be reported through the new app that will be launched “Rate Your Ride”.  Once reported it will be reviewed by the tribunal of the Road Traffic Department and if found guilty penalties will be enforced.

