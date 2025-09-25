Coca-Cola’s Twist to Win Offers Multiple $5,000 Shopping Sprees and Instant Prizes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), local distributors of Coca-Cola and Dasani products, is excited to announce the beginning of their latest “Twist To Win” campaign, which promises a $5,000 shopping spree to four grand prize winners and exciting prizes for participants.

The campaign is available throughout The Bahamas. Consumers can enter to win by purchasing a 20oz bottle with a yellow cap from the following brands: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Sprite, Fanta Orange, or Fanta Grape. With each qualifying purchase, participants residing in The Bahamas will be entered into a draw to win one of four $5,000 shopping sprees from select stores at the Mall at Marathon.

Bahamians and residents will have the exciting opportunity to shop to their heart’s content at Kelly’s, The Sports Center, John Bull, Brass & Leather, and BTC. The catch? Each shopper is limited to 30 minutes.

To enter, participants must send the code under the yellow cap to +1 (242) 822-2500 and enter their name, email address, date of birth (to verify they are 18+), and island/location.

In addition to the grand shopping spree, consumers will have the chance to win instant prizes such as Apple and Bose AirPods, JBL speakers, Coca-Cola merch, $500 Visa cards, and digital gift cards that will be submitted via the winner’s email.

Coca-Cola is excited to support four lucky winners this holiday season and hundreds of others through instant prizes leading up to the big shopping spree. Twist To Win with Coca-Cola and potentially be chosen for the $5,000 grand prize shopping spree.

For more updates on new products, events, and giveaways, visit CBC’s website at www.cbcbahamas.com

