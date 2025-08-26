Coca-Cola Art Project Celebrates Culture with Spectacular UB Art Student Exhibit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), local producers and distributors of Coca-Cola and Dasani products, proudly celebrated Bahamian musicians and art with a spectacular 20-piece art exhibit showcasing works from students at the University of The Bahamas.

The Coca-Cola Art Project (CCAP) competition partnered with UB’s Visual Art and Design program, challenging students to create pieces that honor and celebrate Bahamian music and musicians. Of the many entries, 20 pieces of work were selected to be featured in the exhibit’s finale, held in Baha Mar’s ECCHO: Museum.

Out of 20, four budding artists were declared winners during the evening’s ceremony. They are: Jhanaisia Cole, with the pieces Gaulin Bride and Mimeograph; Alyssa Pinder, with the piece Shotgun Wedding; Nelson Gray, with the piece Tobi; and Jaela Bowe, with the piece Whims of Obeah, a Folktale, which dazzled the judging panel and secured their place.

Thanks to the Baha Mar Foundation’s generous partnership and contribution to the prize packages, the winning artists will be awarded an all-expense-paid trip to Miami for this year’s illustrious Art Basel in December. Art Basel is considered one of the world’s premier art experiences and is a highlight of Miami’s Art Week.

Karla Wells-Lisgaris, Chief Commercial Officer for Caribbean Bottling Company and Caribbean Wines & Spirits (CWS), the alcohol arm of CBC, shared the inspiration behind this competition and exhibit.

“Art is an important part of any culture and nation. The art community has blossomed in The Bahamas,” Wells-Lisgaris expressed.

The CCAP follows the Coca-Cola Love My Bahamas Project from 10 years ago. That project birthed many now-iconic murals, paintings, and sculptures around The Bahamas by renowned artists such as Down Home Gals by Antonius Roberts, Persevere by John Cox, and Rake n’ Scrape by Tyrone Ferguson.

Similar to how the Love My Bahamas Project changed the landscape of New Providence with its vibrant and culturally provoking work, the CCAP holds the same impact for the participating artists—especially the winners.

The evening was nothing short of beautiful. Guests filled the ECCHO: Museum, taking in the compelling work while enjoying hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Grand Hyatt and wine provided by CWS.

The opening ceremony began with a warm welcome. The Right Honorable Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, made remarks speaking to the importance of collaboration.

“This beautiful celebration of Bahamian culture, music, and art by Coca-Cola and UB is a testament to what young Bahamians can achieve when they are given the opportunity and support to express their full potential,” she said.

Closing the ceremony was the highly anticipated announcement of the four winners. Audience members erupted in celebratory cheer as each student’s name was called.

Nelson Gray recalled the moment his name was announced.

“All glory to God! It feels great to be declared a winner, but for me the journey was more important. I really enjoyed creating the piece and going through my artistic process—winning is the icing on the cake,” Gray revealed.

Jhanaisia Cole shared what winning this competition means to her.

“Outside of this competition, I had a few doubts concerning my career path in art. Some told me that becoming an artist would not be a fulfilling career path, especially in today’s economy. I constantly worried about my future, but being one of the winners solidified my dreams and career path. It helped me realize I should never sacrifice my ambitions for others’ comfort,” Cole expressed.

In addition to announcing the winners, another highlight of the night was the successful sale of a few pieces—a great experience for the young artists. Many pieces are still available on CBC’s website for purchase.

Caribbean Bottling Company is proud to facilitate the Coca-Cola Art Project, another example of the company’s dedication to its corporate civic duty.

The public is encouraged to show their support and visit the exhibit, which will be on display in ECCHO until September 9.

