NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Supporters of the Coalition of Independents (COI) are gathering at the Fusion Superplex for the launch of the political organization’s candidates ahead of the upcoming General Election, under the theme “Vision 2023.”

According to party officials, the event aims to outline their vision and plans for the growth, empowerment, and development of every Bahamian and every island that comprises The Bahamas.

The COI is headed by Lincoln Bain.