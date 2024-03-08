Coalition of Independents leader voicing frustrations on behalf of Parliamentary Registration Department workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain is airing out frustrations on behalf of workers at the Parliamentary Registration Department who are engaged in a sick-out at the Farrington Road office over outstanding payments and poor working conditions.

According to Bain, workers have not received overtime payments since May 2023.

He also described the working conditions of workers as “unhealthy” after getting an up close view of dilapidated roofs and mold throughout the building’s walls.