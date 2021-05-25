Coalition of Independents holds virtual convention and elections for leadership positions

Lincoln Bain returned as leader

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The newly formed political party Coalition of Independents (COI) held a “mini convention” and virtual election on Sunday night, upholding an earlier promise by its leader for the membership to choose who would hold the head position.

Following the elections, Lincoln Bain, candidate for Pinewood, was returned unchallenged as the leader of the group.

Noted attorney Maria Daxon, candidate for Bamboo Town, was elected as deputy leader “by claiming an overwhelming majority of the votes”; while St Barnabas candidate Charlotte Green was elected as chairman and Southern Shores candidate Ron Rogers was elected deputy chairman.

In a statement, the Coalition heralded its successful virtual elections as a first in The Bahamas.

“Last Evening, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, the Coalition of Independents, under the leadership of its esteemed leader and C.O.I candidate for Pinewood Gardens, Mr Lincoln Bain, shattered the glass ceiling regarding political norms and again, choosing protocols of transparency and accountability, conducted the first ever Virtual Political Convention in this Bahamian history,” the statement read.

“The COI also made history with the first ever digital elections in The Bahamas. At this Smart Convention, delegates throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas and the world over were able to register and vote via the COI’s groundbreaking mobile app.”

It added: “The very first Smart Political Convention raised the bar of transparency for political parties. It was a break from the norm as thousands of Bahamians were able to witness the entire process live via social media.

“It was indeed a major ‘first’ in the evolution of the local traditional and political platforms in use and in regards to the high-tech means in which public participation and leadership determinations were collected, executed, quantified and applied for a timely and convenient conclusion utterly superior to the formerly complicated and substantially more costly political affairs of the past while easily adhering to even the most strict and recent COVID-19 social protocols.”

The group also claimed the process was transparent and “went without challenge as votes that streamed in from all over The Bahamas and indeed the world were cast, counted and concluded upon in real time”.

“The event was a powerful step into the future for The Bahamas; it put into action what political parties only put out verbally,” read the Coalition’s statement.

“The message was clear that the leader of the Coalition of Independents was the undisputed choice of the people with a commitment to due process that is transparent and accountable to the preference of the people.

“Also, it was quite apparent that the processes used to accomplish all of the above and serve the purposes and ideals of a successful Smart Convention were simply vision and next-level innovation that aided in a program that worked smart and not hard for the people.”