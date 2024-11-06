Coalition Leader: Trump’s campaign aligns with Bahamian values

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a statement, Lincoln Bain, Leader of the Coalition of Independents, congratulated Donald J. Trump on his recent election victory.

Bain praised Trump’s resilience amid what he described as “political persecution” and “survival of assassination attempts,” commending his dedication to the American people.

Bain also argued that Trump’s campaign priorities align with values that resonate in The Bahamas.

“These are not just American issues; they are Bahamian issues,” Bain said. “We, too, strive to bring our nation closer to prosperity, control inflation, secure our borders, and prioritize the well-being of Bahamians.”

He concluded by expressing optimism for Trump’s leadership, adding, “Congratulations, President Trump. May your leadership bring positive change for the American people and renewed hope for all nations striving for a better tomorrow.”