Coakley International awarded bid for former Ginn property in West End Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Coakley International has been awarded the bid for the former Ginn and Credit Suisse property holdings in West End, Grand Bahama, concluding a process that began in 2020.

The award follows several years of engagement involving multiple government administrations, technical reviews, and consultations with architects, engineers, and other specialists. During that period, representatives of Coakley International made repeated visits to Grand Bahama and held ongoing discussions with public- and private-sector stakeholders.

As part of the bidding process, Coakley International acquired an ownership interest in Old Bahama Bay before the bid concluded, submitted a full-price offer, placed a non-refundable deposit for the full bid amount, and proceeded without contingencies.

The redevelopment plans for West End include marina infrastructure improvements, redevelopment parcels, golf course integration, airport access, and a mix of residential and mixed-use lots. The project is expected to involve local employment across construction, skilled trades, hospitality, marina operations, and related services, with an emphasis on hiring from West End and Grand Bahama.

The development is being led by Shane Coakley, Managing Partner of Coakley International. Coakley is a Bahamian-born real estate developer with more than two decades of experience in large-scale residential, mixed-use, and hospitality developments. His professional background includes land acquisition, master planning, financing, and construction oversight, with projects and transactions valued in excess of US$1.5 billion.

Coakley International is currently involved in the Blue Coral Resort Community project in Placencia, Belize, a multi-phase, master-planned development that includes resort, residential, infrastructure, and public-use components.

The West End project will proceed in coordination with the Government of The Bahamas and local stakeholders.

