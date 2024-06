NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Grand Bahama native Yolett ‘Coach Yo’ McPhee-McCuin is hosting a free basketball clinic at the Kendall G.L Issacs gym on Saturday morning.

The University of Mississippi women’s basketball head coach noted that aim of the clinic is to help the next generation to learn the fundamentals of the game of basketball.

The first session of the clinic is for first to fourth graders and will be held from 9-10 a.m. From 10-11 a.m., the clinic will accommodate fifth to eighth graders.