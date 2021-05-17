CLOSER TO NORMAL: New emergency order outline relaxed restrictions for fully vaccinated people and on some Family Islands

Indoor dining on NP resumes for fully vaccinated individuals

Curfew removed and travel testing requirements relaxed for Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has issued new emergency orders that outline changes in restrictions for fully vaccinated people traveling to and traversing through The Bahamas.

The orders came after Governor General CA Smith issued a new proclamation declaring a continued state of emergency in The Bahamas due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The proclamation of emergency, which came into effect on May 14, will continue for 14 days unless extended by Parliament.

Under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) Order, 2021, restaurants on islands previously prohibited from offering indoor dining may now offer it to patrons who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This applies to New Providence and Abaco.

Patrons must provide documentary proof of vaccination, and all patrons and employees must continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to take an RT-PCR test to travel from New Providence and Grand Bahama, and will not be required to take secondary testing on day five of inter-island travel when traveling from New Providence or Grand Bahama.

A fully vaccinated traveler, including citizens and residents, is not required to take an RT-PCR to enter The Bahamas, however, a travel health visa is still required.

International travel health visa fees for fully vaccinated travelers have been reduced to $10 for citizens and residents, while domestic travel visas for fully vaccinated travelers are free of charge.

The fine for submitting falsified vaccination records is $10,000 or two years’ imprisonment or both.

The RT-PCR COVID-19 test requirement remains in place for anyone who is not fully vaccinated and who is traveling from New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Under the new order, the requirement has been removed for RT-PCR testing for individuals traveling from Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma and daily curfews have been lifted from those Family Islands.

Grand Bahama’s daily curfew will remain at 11pm to 5am, while the curfew on New Providence will remain at 10pm to 5am.

Health officials confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the country to 11,184.

Of those cases, 44 were on New Providence, one on Grand Bahama, one on Eleuthera, two on Exuma, one on Inagua and one on Cat Island.

The number of active cases now stands at 828.

A 73-year-old woman from Andros, who died on May 15, and an 80-year-old woman from New Providence, who died on May 13, became the latest COVID-19-related fatalities.

There are currently 220 COVID-deaths, with 26 still under investigation.