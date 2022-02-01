CLOSE CALL: Young Bahamian pilot avoids serious injury in plane crash off western New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A pilot was rescued from waters off western New Providence yesterday after the small aircraft he was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

The pilot, a 32-year-old Bahamian, was taken to hospital for medical attention yesterday afternoon, though officials said he was in “overall good health”.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said the Piper Cherokee N1215H departed LPIA around 10am and was en route to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when the pilot advised of an engine failure.

He attempted to return to the airport, but crashed in waters approximately nine miles west of the island.

Responding Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marines successfully rescued him sometime later.

The six-seater, single-engine aircraft is registered to the Staniel Cay Yacht Club Incorporated based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The club became the registered owner on November 9, 2021.

When contacted, Staniel Cay Yacht Club Proprietor David Hocher said he wished to respect the privacy of the Bahamian pilot, but noted that he had spoken to him and his family and was thankful that he was safe, though notably shaken from the incident.

The plane was manufactured in 1977.