CLINGING TO HOPE: Shenseea organizers still appealing to MOH for concert approval

Local organizers say they want same opportunity as hotels to hold large events

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Organizers of the Shenseea Live in Concert event slated for March 19 said yesterday they remain hopeful that the Ministry of Health will approve the event, noting they can “match the protocols of the hotel” and should be afforded the same opportunities.

The organizers said while they will continue to seek to dialogue with the ministry, they will accept whatever its decision is.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Raynold Culmer of Guidance said: “As young entrepreneurs and people in the industry, we feel as though we have people like the hotels having big events just like this right in our backyard and we should be able to get involved as well.

“That’s just how we look at it. We don’t think we’re better than anybody.

“We just feel like we should be afforded the same opportunities.

“That’s what we look at and that’s why we’re still hopeful in having this event because we can match the protocols of the hotel. We can hire the people necessary to get it done.

“We feel like we’re capable of doing that and so, again, we’re just being hopeful that the Ministry of Health can hear us out and give us a shot.”

Each ticket purchase would include a COVID test.

According to the organizers, sufficient healthcare professionals would be hired to perform testing and ensure “everybody who enters the event is actually safe”.

There have been criticisms of major resorts being able to host concert events, such as Atlantis’ New Year’s Doja Cat concert.

The resort on Paradise Island is currently promoting music superstar Sheryl Crow for May 28, 2022, at Casuarina Beach as part of its Atlantis Live concert series.

Earlier this month, Phluid Factory’s Dexta Daps concert was twice denied approval.

Guidance was one of the named promoters of the event.

Culmer said young Bahamians should be given a “fair chance” if all protocols are met.

We didn’t tell her that we weren’t having the concert, so we were still optimistic and being hopeful that it may still happen. – Event organizers

As it relates to the Shenseea concert, Culmer explained that a deposit was made last year and March was one of the available dates the Jamaican artist had.

“We figured time would have already passed and this would definitely have been a safe time for us to have the concert,” he said

“We didn’t tell her that we weren’t having the concert, so we were still optimistic and being hopeful that it may still happen.

“She went ahead and posted her tour dates…of where all she would be performing, and after she posted that she would be coming to The Bahamas, everybody started to circulate her post online.

“So, we just basically sent out the save-the-date to say hey, this is a real event if it can happen and nothing more than that.

“That’s why there isn’t any pricing on it or anything more than just save the date.”