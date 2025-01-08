Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Cleveland Clinic releases update on HMPV

0
SHARES
15
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Human Metapneumovirus is a mild respiratory tract infection that was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001. The most common symptoms associated with the virus are coughing, wheezing, runny nose and sore throat.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most cases are mild but may develop severely in children younger than 5 or individuals older than 65 if contracted.

“HMPV is common – most people get it before they turn 5,” the Cleveland Clinic statement said.

Its website provides information regarding symptoms, transmission avenues, treatments, and testing which seem to support advice from local health officials that there is no need to fear.

There have been no cases of HMPV reported locally to date.

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture