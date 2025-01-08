Cleveland Clinic releases update on HMPV

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Human Metapneumovirus is a mild respiratory tract infection that was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001. The most common symptoms associated with the virus are coughing, wheezing, runny nose and sore throat.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most cases are mild but may develop severely in children younger than 5 or individuals older than 65 if contracted.

“HMPV is common – most people get it before they turn 5,” the Cleveland Clinic statement said.

Its website provides information regarding symptoms, transmission avenues, treatments, and testing which seem to support advice from local health officials that there is no need to fear.

There have been no cases of HMPV reported locally to date.