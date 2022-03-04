Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek

Cleveland Clinic’s Abu Dhabi, Fairview and Weston, Fla, hospitals also rank among the Top 250 hospitals in the world

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cleveland Clinic was ranked as the No. 2 hospital in the world again by Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida are also recognized among the Top 250 hospitals in the world.

The rankings are based on surveys and data from more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries.

Scores of Bahamians have turned to Cleveland Clinic for medical needs, with many offering testimonies of their positive experiences.

Last year, Cleveland Clinic and Doctors Hospital Health System (DHHS) also formed a “strategic advisory council” with the goal of expanding and improving the delivery of healthcare services in The Bahamas.

Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper said: “What has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID.

“Indeed, as the fourth annual ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek and Statista shows, consistency in excellence is the hallmark of these institutions…”

Newsweek also ranked six Cleveland Clinic locations among the best hospitals in the United States:

Cleveland Clinic – 2

Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital – 38

Cleveland Clinic Florida-Weston – 45

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital – 86

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital – 125

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital – 312

The rankings are based on three data sources: online surveys of more than 80,000 medical experts from around the world; results from publicly available patient experience surveys; and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, infection prevention measures and doctor-to-patient ratios.

In another Newsweek ranking of specialized hospitals released last September, Cleveland Clinic was rated as the No. 2 hospital in the world for specialized care and the No. 1 hospital in the world for cardiac surgery.

Cleveland Clinic ranked among the world’s best in all 10 Newsweek categories — cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics and pulmonology.