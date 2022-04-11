Cleveland Clinic Florida Physicians team up with Bahamas Kidney Association and Medication Association of The Bahamas for local webinars

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three top physicians from Cleveland Clinic Florida’s Weston Hospital recently participated in virtual webinars hosted by local medical associations.

According to a statement, the initiative reflected the Cleveland Clinic’s commitment to partner with the medical community to provide information on medical research and education to the Bahamian public.

Dr. Carla McWilliams, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Quality and Safety, along with Dr. Neerja Agrawal, Transplant Nephrologist and Director of the Living Donor Kidney Transplant Program from Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston Hospital, participated in a virtual webinar hosted by the Bahamas Kidney Association (BKA) on March 20, 2022.

Neerja Agrawal, MD, Transplant Nephrology and Director of the Living Donor Kidney Transplant Program at Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston Hospital. Carla McWilliams, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Quality and Safety at Cleveland Clinic Florida Kevin Stadtlander, MD, Radiologist, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston Hospital.

The webinar was one of many initiatives held by the BKA during March 2022 in recognition of “Kidney Awareness Month”.

According to the Association, approximately 200 Bahamians are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease each year requiring some form of advanced treatment. Leading the webinar was BKA President Tamika Roberts, and topics covered included Covid-19, vaccinations, kidney disease and kidney transplantation.

Representing Cleveland Clinic as gold sponsors at the Medical Association of the Bahamas (MAB) 50th Annual Conference was Dr. Kevin Stadtlander, a Vascular and Interventional Radiology Specialist and Section Head at the Weston Hospital. Dr. Stadtlander presented on “Interventional Radiology Treatment of Uterine Fibroids.

The two-day webinar was hosted virtually on April 2-3 by MAB, the primary voice and advocate of the medical profession in The Bahamas.