Clement T. Maynard & Company appoints new partner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Clement T. Maynard & Company has appointed Dellarese G Taylor-Russell as Partner.

With 14 years of experience at the firm, Taylor-Russell has led many important projects and is expected to continue applying niche expertise to advance the firm’s overall mission.

“The appointment of Dellarese as Partner is a seamless transition for our firm,” said Clement T. Maynard III, Managing Partner of the firm.

“For more than a decade, Dellarese has been proving herself as a dedicated legal specialist who delivers exceptional work on a consistent basis. Without a doubt, she is an integral part of fulfilling our commitment to providing exceptional, efficient, prompt, and professional services to counsel, advise and deliver solutions, in a friendly and accessible manner.”

“As a financial services professional, Dellarese is keen on staying abreast of developments and emerging industries. As a part of her remit, she focuses on Succession, Trust and Estate, Industrial and Employment, Commercial and Civil Litigation, Compliance, Direct Foreign Investment, and Digital Asset Registration and Exchange related matters—all of which are in high demand at our firm,” he added.

Taylor-Russell joined Gibson & Company (now Clement T. Maynard & Company) in 2008 as a Pupil and was promoted to Associate in 2009 and Senior Associate in 2014.

She currently serves as Head of the firm’s Civil & Commercial Litigation practice and also works in the firm’s Financial Services practice. A certified and trained Anti-Money Laundering and Compliance Professional, she expanded, buttressed, and now heads the firm’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Department.

Taylor-Russell works with multiple clients operating in the emerging and fast-expanding digital asset blue chip industry and seeking registration pursuant to the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020. She was an integral member of the team that successfully applied for the registration of a leading Digital Asset Business pursuant to the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, the first such approved registration under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020.

Taylor-Russell said: “Every ambitious law student dreams of someday making Partner at a reputable and influential firm like Clement T. Maynard & Company. It is my esteemed honour that such confidence has been placed in me at this time.

“I know that it is hard work that brought me to this point and that it will take hard work to sustain this new chapter of my legal career. It has been a long journey, but I realize that my work has just begun.”

Taylor-Russell was educated at the College of The Bahamas (Associates Degree in Law and Criminal Justice, 2003); The University of the West Indies (LL.B Honours, 2006) and Eugene Dupuch Law School, Nassau, The Bahamas (C.L.E., 2008).

She completed her law studies with honours and awards. She successfully pursued post-graduate certifications in AML/CFT and Taxation, completing both with stellar results and honours.

Taylor-Russell is currently completing the Advanced Diploma – STEP Diploma in International Trust Management.

A native of Cat Island, Mrs Taylor-Russell believes in the importance of nation-building and was recently appointed by the Attorney General to the first-ever Digital Advisory Panel established in The Bahamas to advise the Government of The Bahamas.

She is also an avid supporter of educational initiatives, particularly for young Family Island students with limited access to the same.

Clement T. Maynard and Company is rooted in the enduring legacy of excellence of its predecessor firms, commencing in the early 1970s.

Attorneys currently a part of the Clement T. Maynard & Company team have participated in negotiations of Heads of Agreement for four of the largest direct foreign investment projects in the history of The Bahamas, representing more than $4 Billion worth of investment in the country.