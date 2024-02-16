CLEARING THE AIR: Achievers Christian Academy dispels rumours surrounding the sudden illness of 10 students on the school’s campus

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Dr. Matheo Smith, Principal of Achievers Christian Academy, is attempting to clear the air concerning rumors circulating online which suggest that 10 students fainted on campus yesterday after interacting with, and receiving bracelets from, a group of Baptist Missionaries from Poland.

Dr. Smith told Eyewitness News today that the missionaries visited students at the school’s Tonique Williams Darling Highway and Carmichael Road campuses on February 16, 2024.

He said during their time at both campuses; over 100 students received bracelets from the missionaries.

However, he confirmed that the bracelets were tested by medical personnel and that it was determined that the items did not contain any hazardous substances that could have adversely affected the students.

The principals had suggested that “rigorous,” activity during a Physical Education class is was led to the sudden illness of nearly one dozen students.

The missionaries reportedly visited other Baptist schools around the capital and also distributed bracelets during those visits, according to Dr. Smith.

He said leaders at those institutions confirmed that there have been no reported illnesses on those campuses.