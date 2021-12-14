CLEAN WATER RESTORED: Grand Bahama potability island-wide as GBUC $5 mil RO plant fully up and running

25% discount for some customers and water depots to be discontinued

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC) yesterday announced that its $5 million state-of-the art reverse osmosis (RO) plant is now fully operational to provide potable water to the island of Grand Bahama.

The company said in a statement that the three-million-gallon RO facility has been extensively tested and monitored consistently over 30 days and the utility company has received approval to officially declare island-wide potability.

Philcher Grant, GBUC public affairs chief operating officer, said: “Grand Bahamians and residents have experienced and overcome numerous challenges since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island back in September 2019.

“The GBUC team — along with Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM), the contractor responsible for the construction and commissioning of the RO facility — has continued working tirelessly to complete this project and now that potability is here, we can ensure our customers will have a reliable, potable water supply for years to come.”

Grant added that it has been a “costly but rewarding journey” because of various setbacks due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

“This is also a significant achievement for GBUC and its partners as the company continues to progress and invest in building back stronger and better to ensure its resiliency against climate change and future storms.”

Since Hurricane Dorian’s passage, the utility company managed to provide potable water to 70 percent of the island by July 2020.

The GBUC also absorbed the full financial impact while providing several amenities to residents in non-potable areas, such as a 25 percent discount on utility bills and water depots that provided free, potable water to residents located in those communities.

Anastacia Rahming, utility relations supervisor, noted that as the company embraces full potability, customers may notice a few changes, including a higher quality of the water, discontinuation of the current 25 percent discount and the elimination of water depots.

“We understand how difficult it can be for customers to bring their accounts up-to-date, so we are committed to providing payment plan options designed specifically for those needing help to manage and maintain their utility accounts,” she said.

The GBUC’s Christmas Payment Plans will grant customers the option to pay either 50 percent of their outstanding bill and the remainder over a six-month period, or pay in full and waive all interest fees up to three years.