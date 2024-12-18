Clay Sweeting defends work done in Central and South Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera Clay Sweeting refuted assertions that legacy water issues in his constituency could cost him his seat in the next general election.

Sweeting insisted that many seem to focus on the negatives while dismissing the forward advancement that has come to the island under his leadership.

He cited a few of those advancements including the paving of roadways, a new medical center and the introduction of the first official out island BTVI campus in his constituency.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation has previously indicated that issues with the water supply have been a challenge for over a decade.