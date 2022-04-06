Civil Society Bahamas elects new slate of officers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Incumbent president Dr Anthony Hamilton was returned to the helm of Civil Society Bahamas (CSB) along with a new slate of officers following recent elections.
The new slate of officers is tasked with overseeing the implementation of several initiatives while advancing the organization over the next two years.
Hamilton said that the diverse and experienced leadership team is in the advanced stages of developing a holistic sustainable strategy to unite the country through immediate, short-term, medium, and long-term measures.
“In too many instances there was an emotional response to national disasters, the pandemic, alarming acts of crime and depression,” he said.
“The alleged suicide of 25-year Clarissa Culmer was an act of desperation that was birthed from hopelessness and despair. Most Bahamians are dismayed and mourn for her two-year-old son who was an eyewitness to his mother’s death. The national pain was similarly felt and expressed when baby Bella died at the hands of alleged abuse or when Marco was brutally sodomized and murdered.”
Hamilton said: “In one weekend within this month, five men were murdered in New Providence. While our pain was stirred from these horrific acts of crime at the time of the events, within 10 days they were off the media screen and out of the minds of most. We are in a season where our resolve to unite and support existing programs and implement new ones where needed is a priority. It is key to sustainable success.”
In a press release, the organisation underscored its work is essential in helping to shape the country’s direction and drive accountability through its membership.
Interventions include:
• More aggressively seek to assist with raising capital for the NGOs of the Civil Society sector to help reverse the trend of social decay.
• To improve and increase communication with the public as a critical part of our solution based strategic partners.
• To engage relevant government agencies to utilize our impressive pool of skilled and experienced human resources to assist with increasing efficiency and satisfying the United Nations 2032 sustainable development goals, two of which are to eradicate poverty and address the climate change crisis.
The CSB press release read: “The Bahamas is faced with many socio-economic challenges which demand a united front between the public/private sectors and leaders committed to the preservation of the family structure. Noting weakened families and communities, a justice system perceived to be the delivery channel of injustice, a crippled economy resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the global climate change crisis that has spawned category five hurricanes like Dorian, and an alarming surge in crime, Civil Society Bahamas (CSB) is initiating dialogue with stakeholders critical to the restoration and strengthening of tranquility and growth of our nation,” read a press release.
“CSB is a non-partisan, non-government body that focuses on improving the welfare of social, economic, spiritual, and mental welfare of individuals in our country. This society seeks to advocate daily for good governance and policies that seek to engage, and effect change. Since its incorporation in 2005, CSB has set out to influence national policies through its various advocacy programs while fostering greater collaboration with the government and the private sector.”
The new slate of officers:
Marilyn Zonicle – Vice President
Mark Palmer – Secretary
Sharmaine Adderley – Asst. Secretary
Brenda Harris-Pinder – Treasurer
Dr. Jacinta Higgs – Asst. Treasurer
A Leonard Archer – Director
Lowena West – Director
Richard Johnson – Director
Sherry Benjamin – Director
Sarone Kennedy – Director
Wilfred Marvin Smith – Director
Wence Martin – Director
Aje Cunningham – Director
Crystal Young – Director