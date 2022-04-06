Civil Society Bahamas elects new slate of officers

“In too many instances there was an emotional response to national disasters, the pandemic, alarming acts of crime and depression,” he said.

“The alleged suicide of 25-year Clarissa Culmer was an act of desperation that was birthed from hopelessness and despair. Most Bahamians are dismayed and mourn for her two-year-old son who was an eyewitness to his mother’s death. The national pain was similarly felt and expressed when baby Bella died at the hands of alleged abuse or when Marco was brutally sodomized and murdered.”

Hamilton said: “In one weekend within this month, five men were murdered in New Providence. While our pain was stirred from these horrific acts of crime at the time of the events, within 10 days they were off the media screen and out of the minds of most. We are in a season where our resolve to unite and support existing programs and implement new ones where needed is a priority. It is key to sustainable success.”

In a press release, the organisation underscored its work is essential in helping to shape the country’s direction and drive accountability through its membership.