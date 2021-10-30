CIBC FirstCaribbean’s virtual Walk for the Cure marches on

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Although virtual this year, the tradition of smiles, high energy levels and excitement remained during CIBC FirstCaribbean’s 10th annual Walk for the Cure (WFTC) activities.

The bank’s clients, corporate Bahamas — including major sponsors Airborne Freight, Lombard Odier and Kandice Hanna Creative — community partners and the wider public individually participated by wearing WFTC shirts and being active.

Also coming together in support of the walk were CIBC FirstCaribbean employees. Across the country, Lombard Odier and the bank’s employees proudly sported WFTC shirts they purchased to help in CIBC FirstCaribbean’s fundraising efforts. They also participated in fun competitions like “Most Creative Photo”.

Nikia Christie, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s marketing manager, said: “The move from one weekend to a month of Walk for the Cure activities allowed for even more fun and excitement. The COVID-19 pandemic may have shifted our norm but through new, innovative methods, we have been able carry on our commitment to raising cancer awareness in the region and supporting local cancer care and education organizations across The Bahamas.”

Christie underscored that CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure has raised nearly half a million dollars for cancer care organizations on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera since inception, and said the bank is still inviting more sponsors to come onboard.

With a few more days left in October, CIBC FirstCaribbean encourages participants to continue walking any desired route and virtually interacting with the bank by posting photos, videos and screenshots from their fitness apps to Facebook and Instagram using the special social media hashtags #WalkfortheCureBAH2021 and #WeStillWalkfortheCure, and tagging the bank in their posts for a chance to win prizes.

The funds generated from the annual event are primarily used to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. They are also used to provide assistance, care and counseling to patients and their families, as well as to raise awareness and stress the importance of early detection through education campaigns across the region.

Those interested are still able to purchase WFTC shirts and donate to the Walk for the Cure account at any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch or via online banking. All proceeds from shirt purchases and donations will go to local cancer care organizations. The Walk for the Cure Account Number is 201646737 and people can contact WalkfortheCureBAH@cibcfcib.com for more information.