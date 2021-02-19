CIBC FirstCaribbean aids Hands for Hunger’s food security commitment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As March approaches and the National Food Distribution Task Force is expected to cease, non-profit organization Hands for Hunger (H4H) has committed to continue supporting communities still in need, with CIBC FirstCaribbean recently making a donation to assist in the effort.

In January alone, H4H donated nearly 30,000 pounds of food to Bahamians in need.

The NPO’s Executive Director Keisha Ellis underscored that many families never imagined they would ever need food assistance, “so we are happy to be able to step in with boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and whole grains to provide some comfort in these difficult times”.

With the bank’s support, those families — as well as senior citizen and children’s homes, and other community organizations — will remain on the receiving end of food deliveries and vouchers.

Ellis said: “It’s these donations that are really the difference between us getting food to our agencies one week and not getting it there during another.”

She added that the organization is “grateful for the support from CIBC”.

Nikia Christie, CIBC FirstCaribbean marketing manager, commended H4H for its unwavering commitment to the thousands it serves.

“We know that 90 percent of every dollar given goes directly into food purchases and that your turnaround time on turning funds to food for families is astounding,” she said.

Christie continued: “The bank recognizes Hands For Hunger’s balancing act as it continues distributing to its partner agencies and now commits to doing the same for those impacted by COVID-19.

“Like so many non-profit organizations across the country, you have gone above and beyond for Bahamians in need.”

H4H has regularly served 40 partner agencies for over ten years. Task force operations became a second arm of the organization due to the increased food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Ellis said the introduction of the task force “was a really interesting challenge because prior to COVID-19, about 98 percent of Hands For Hunger’s outreach was through its agencies”.

This percentage shifted as the organization took on 6,000 families in the southwestern and southeastern parts of New Providence.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has assisted in the fight against COVID-19 and its dire impacts through the donation of hygiene and school supplies to classrooms and personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare workers; and financially supporting children’s homes, the Salvation Army, Bahamas Red Cross, Great Commission Ministries, Lend-A-Hand Bahamas and now Hands For Hunger.

The bank also carried out a number of initiatives, such as the CIBC FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Hero competition and COVID-19 relief to eligible clients through moratoria and other special relief offerings.