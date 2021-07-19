CIBC FirstCaribbean again has banking presence on Abaco

ABACO, BAHAMAS — CIBC FirstCaribbean is delighted to announce the reopening of a branch on Abaco, bringing banking services back to clients and customers after a near two-year interruption caused by devastating Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The new branch, which threw open its doors on July 13, 2021 to excited clients and customers, is located at No. 1 Don Mackey Boulevard and replaces the previous branch, which had to be abandoned following widespread damage caused by Dorian.

Over the past few months, workmen were busy transforming the new location into a repurposed retail facility to ensure residents can once again access banking services quickly and comfortably.

“We are truly happy to be up and running, offering our clients the high level of service that they have come to expect from us. We are so thrilled to see and serve our clients and customers again after such a long time,” said Gezel Farrington, director, Retail Banking Channels Bahamas.

She said the new branch was another step in ensuring “our banking spaces are welcoming and comfortable for our staff and clients”.

The new branch occupies the ground floor of the two-story building, while the top floor space provides kitchen and bathroom facilities for staff.

It features two automated teller machines for additional convenience.

Many of the staff members from the original branch, who were forced to relocate to Nassau following Dorian, have returned to Abaco and are eagerly serving their clients once again from the new location.

Branch Manager Iris Henchell said she and the CIBC FirstCaribbean Abaco team are just as excited as the clients about the bank’s reopening.

“I was more than pleased that this grand occasion featured the work of local small businesses and musical talent. From the bank’s décor and signage to the treats served to our clients — Abaconians made today that much more special”, she said.

“Our reopening and our partnership with these businesses emphasize CIBC FirstCaribbean’s commitment to the community and the growth of the country’s economy, especially as Abaco continues to recover.”