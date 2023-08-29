CIBC FirstCaribbean pledges its support to Caribbean infrastructure conference as co-title sponsor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — CIBC FirstCaribbean will once more be playing an integral role in the annual Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF) 2023 in Miami next month.

The CIBCFCIB regional bank will be a co-title sponsor along with KMPG for CARIF 2023, and will be well represented during a number of sessions when the two-day event takes place September 18-19, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami.

Now in its seventh year, the conference brings together key public and private sector players and industry leaders focused on developing and expanding Caribbean infrastructure as an enabler for sustainable economic growth.

The conference is being organized by New Energy Events and will examine such areas as the impact of climate change on Caribbean tourism, building resilient healthcare facilities, meeting the evolving needs of cruise tourism and shipping in the region, and how the Bridgetown Initiative could help mobilize infrastructural development in the Caribbean.

An innovation at this year’s event will be the inaugural presentation of the CARIF Industry Awards, which will recognize excellence and innovation in the delivery of Caribbean infrastructure policy, projects, and financings.

Adam Carter, Investment Banking Managing Director, stated: “We are proud to be an integral part in CARIF 2023 as this is aligned to our strategic focus in the region.

“Over the last 5 years, our Corporate & Investment Banking teams have supported our sovereign and private sector clients by arranging and participating in over $5 billion in transactions for infrastructure in various sectors in the Caribbean.”

Gillian Charles-Gollop, Executive Director, Corporate Banking & Sustainable Finance Lead, said: “We are looking forward to engaging our regional clients again this year and our team have coordinated with New Energy to deliver an exciting agenda.

“The post-conference workshop is not to be missed and is being led by an experienced team from both CIBC and KPMG, focusing on building greater regional awareness of the innovative sustainable finance mechanisms and partnerships that are available and how they can be leveraged to support sustainable infrastructure development in the region”.