Church & State-A Partnership

Dear Editor,

Historically, throughout civilization, where there existed a rational and stable relationship between the Church of God and the Kingdom of Man, that county or nation usually succeeded and there were harmony, peace and commercial success. Alas, since the days of what is called The Reformation, back in the 16th century, the economic, moral and spiritual compasses of diverse nations have gone by the wayside.

God Himself, I submit, designed and created man to be of a dual nature: part body (crafted from pure dirt itself) and the soul (the life and spiritual breath of Yahweh). It is almost akin to Hot & Cold; Negative & Positive and, of course, male and female. For there to be a whole there must be, as ordained by God, opposites.

It should be clear that what He intended is that man, a being of a dual nature, needs nourishment and security for the physical body from the state or secular authorities and spiritual undergirding and discernment from the Church. No more, no less. Governments and principalities are set up by God and they ‘rule’ by delegated authority. Indeed, it is written that ‘Except The Lord build the house, they labor in vain.’

The original PLP, then led by the so-called version of Biblical Moses, then a mere Attorney-at-Law, came to power in the 1960s largely through a strategic alliance between that party and the collective ‘black’ churches in the inner city and over-the-hill areas. It worked then and it is still workable.

I submit that if the PLP and PM Davis really want a second consecutive term in office, they MUST forge a realistic partnership with the church. The PLP is to be commended for anchoring the devastated economy which it inherited from the Hon. Doctor Hubert A. Minnis (FNM/Independent-Killarney), through no fault of his own. The economic life of the nation is doing reasonably well.

It is, however, the secular body which is sick to its very core and needs to be resuscitated in short order. In these so-called booming economic times, the hearts of many have waxed cold and there has been a ‘falling off’ as was predicted in The Bible. Crime and criminal behavior are on the rise and NO ONE seems to have a clue as to what to do. Most Bahamians, especially the politicians, are like the fabled Chicken with no head.

As a self-appointed Ambassador for The Kingdom, I, as an individual, have absolutely no more time to waste. From the very beginning, God Himself gave us the blueprint for a smooth and working partnership between the church and the state. Before Kings were anointed, the Man of God advised the rulers and judges.

After the concept of a King was established, the Prophets of old advised them on matters of state AND spiritual matters. No, I am not advocating that The Bahamas becomes a secular state government ruled by Theocrats BUT we do need MORE of God & Spirituality than obtain currently. No matter how much material things one may accumulate, unless there be a renewing of one’s mind, the entire society is at risk. To God then, Who wants to partner with mankind in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host