NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Sister Georgette Newbold, a churchgoer of Restoration Kingdom Ministries recalling some of her final moments she shared with 12 year-old Adriel Moxey.

Newbold says she had taken Moxey shopping for Sunday attire just one week before the tragedy.

Sister Newbold told reporters the discovery has left her heartbroken as the young girl had an entire life ahead of her.