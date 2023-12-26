Christmas night shooting leaves 38-year-old man dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence are investigating a shooting on Christmas night that left a 38-year-old man dead.

The incident reportedly occurred at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Corlet Road. Initial reports indicate that sometime around 8 pm police were notified of the shooting via the ShotSpotter technology, and, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man who was unresponsive, wearing black pants and a white –t-shirt with multiple gunshot injuries to the body.

The victim was examined by EMS personnel who confirmed him dead. At present, police are uncertain of the events leading up to this incident, however, police are actively investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist in identifying and locating the perpetrators to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 502-9975/6 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

Police also reported that a second Christmas Day shooting left an 18-year-old male hospitalized.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 7 pm on Step Street off Adderley Street. According to reports, the victim was walking to his residence when he was approached by the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle. It is reported that a man exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and discharged gunshots in the direction of the victim which resulted in him being shot. The victim was transported to hospital by private vehicle, where he remains in stable condition. The suspects were able to make good their escape west along Step Street.