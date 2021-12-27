CHRISTMAS BUST: Two Jamaican men arrested for possession of 34 large packages of suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two Jamaican men were arrested for possession of more than 30 large packages of suspected marijuana on Christmas Eve.

According to reports, the men were spotted near the northern shoreline of Great Inagua by routine air patrol of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the United States Coast Guard sometime around 4.30pm.

The weight of the packages is not known at this time as both the drugs and suspects are being transported to New Providence.

“The officers’ suspicion became aroused when they noticed two males standing near the boat,” the crime report read.

“As a result, the patrolling aircraft landed in the vicinity of the speed boat, the officers disembarked and approached the suspects. When the officers arrived at the boat one of them noticed a number of packages placed a short distance away from the males in low bushes. A search of the area was conducted and on completion, the officers found a total of 34 large packages, some of them were wrapped in black plastic and the others in white bags.”

The report continued: “A field sampling of the content of some of the packages revealed a grassy substance, suspected to be marijuana.”

Police said the suspects were aged 50 and 34 years old. The pair were arrested for being in possession of dangerous drugs and other related offenses.