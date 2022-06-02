Christian Council pres., police deputy commissioner among 2022 Queen’s Honor recipients

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eighteen Bahamians will receive the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honour awards.

The Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) will be awarded to Leo Marvin Pinder for services to politics and business, Bishop Dr Delton Fernander for services and religion, and Churchill Tener-Knowles for services to sports and community.

The Order of the British Emire (OBE) will be awarded to Steven Wright for services to business and community, and Francis Carey II for services to the community.

The Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) will be awarded to Bishop Walter Hanchell for services to religion and community; Pastor Samuel Boodle for services to religion; Norwood Rahming for services to business and religion; and Ann Percentie-Russell for services to politics.

The British Empire Media (BEM) will be awarded to Juletta Lloyd-Charlton for services to education; Paula Sweeting for services to education; Bishop Lawrence Rolle for services to religion and community; Kyron Strachan for services to business and community; Reverend Hencil Adderley for services to religion; Reverend Basil Johnson for services to religion; Carriemae Agatha Hunt for services to politics; and Patricia Pennerman-Bell for services to education and community.

The Queen’s Police Medal for service in the police force will be awarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

Consideration on whether the Queen’s honors should be discontinued was raised during the debate on an amendment to the National Heroes Awards Honors in March.

At that time, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis suggested yesterday that The Bahamas may need to discontinue the Queen’s honors.

Davis told Parliament the honors were inherited as a part of the nation’s history; however, that “historical weight that infects and influences the mind and goes to our ethos may be required to be shed”.

It was unclear if the prime minister’s sentiment had any bearing on the country’s constitutional ties to the Monarch, which remains the head of state.