Christian Council marches to gay pride week event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Members of the religious community, led by the Bahamas Christian Council, made their presence felt at a lecture series held at the University of The Bahamas today.

Both parties have been in a contentious back-and-forth over UB’s decision to present the lecture series as part of gay pride week in The Bahamas.

The council and members of the religious community gathered at the Reef Restaurant on University Boulevard and walked to the university’s Performing Arts Centre to “silently” participate in the Pride Week event.

