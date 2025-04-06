NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- In a recent statement, the Chinese government has expressed its strong condemnation of the United States’ decision to impose tariffs on all of its trading partners, including China, under various pretexts. According to China, this action severely infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of countries worldwide, violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, and disrupts the global economic order.

The Chinese government criticized the U.S. for disregarding market principles and international trade agreements, labeling the move as an act of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying. The statement further argues that the U.S. has long benefited from international trade and is now using tariffs as a tool for selfish interests, prioritizing “America First” and “American exceptionalism.” In doing so, China claims the U.S. is subverting the international trade system and undermining the common good of the global community.

“We do not provoke trouble, nor are we intimidated by it,” China’s statement emphasized, asserting that pressure and threats are not the right way to handle relations with China. The government vowed to continue taking measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests, while stressing that China-U.S. economic relations should be mutually beneficial and rooted in cooperation.

As the second-largest global economy and a major market for consumer goods, China reaffirmed its commitment to further opening up to the world, regardless of the evolving international situation. China emphasized its dedication to advancing high-standard trade and investment liberalization and creating an internationalized business environment that benefits both Chinese and global interests.

The Chinese government also underscored the importance of economic globalization, highlighting the critical role of a WTO-centered, rules-based multilateral trading system in fostering global trade, economic growth, and sustainable development. China believes that economic cooperation is the path forward and called on countries to reject mutual isolation, protectionism, and trade wars, which ultimately do not yield positive results for any party.

“The whole world aspires for win-win cooperation,” the statement concluded, urging countries to work together to make economic globalization more inclusive, balanced, and beneficial to all. It called on nations to uphold multilateralism, jointly oppose unilateralism, and defend the global international system, including the United Nations and the WTO.

China’s message resonates with many in the international community who are advocating for fairness, multilateralism, and the rejection of hegemonic practices in global trade.