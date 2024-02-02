Chinese Embassy in Nassau hosts celebration to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Chinese Embassy in Nassau hosted a special celebration to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the British Colonial Hotel Thursday evening; 2024 is the year of the Dragon.

Government officials, from both sides of the political divide, were present for the cultural celebration.

Ambassador for China to The Bahamas Dai Qing Li spoke with Eyewitness News about the importance of the relationship between China and The Bahamas and explained the significance of the Lunar New Year celebrations.