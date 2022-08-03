Chinese Ambassador visits GB coral farm Coral Vita

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA – As part of a three-day official visit to Grand Bahama, Dai Qingli, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas, toured Coral Vita Coral Farm in Grand Bahama.

The Ambassador was given an extensive survey of the world-famous coral restoration facility which recently won the prestigious ‘Earthshot Prize’ from Prince William, during her visit on July 30.

The Earthshot Prize is described as an initiative “designed to find and grow the solutions that will repair our planet this decade. We face our greatest challenge; to regenerate the place we all call home in the next ten years.”

Coral Vita works to protect endangered marine ecosystems by growing diverse, resilient corals and then outplanting them into reefs that are degraded, thereby helping to restore them.

Ambassador Qingli was very engaged as she touched the coral during explanations given by Dr. Katey Lesneski, Director of Restoration Science; Alannah Vellacott, Coral Restoration Specialist; and Samantha Rose, Coral Technician.

The Ambassador arrived in Grand Bahama on Thursday morning and made a courtesy call on the Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey on Friday.

She was also given a tour of various areas on the island, particularly those being repaired after being destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

Immediately following the tour of Coral Vita, Ambassador Qingli visited the Grand Bahama Children’s Home and then later returned to Nassau.