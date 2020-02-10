Chinese Ambassador expresses concerns over quarantine time for suspected coronavirus cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chinese Ambassador Huang Qinguo raised concerns over period of time for quarantine for suspected coronavirus cases during recent courtesy call on the Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands.

Qinguo noted that the Border Control and Quarantine measures taken by The Bahamas are stricter than other countries, and hoped that with health improvements in China the period of time for quarantine will move from 20 to 14 days.

According to a press release, Qinguo met with Sands to discuss matters related to virus in China.

“The Foreign Minister of China sent a Task Force to Wuhan City to monitor the situation including the wellbeing of Bahamian students residing in Wuhan City,” the release stated. “Food and other supplies are being provided. Of the 160 Bahamians residing in China, presently five are in Wuhan City and they are being monitored by the Chinese and the Bahamian Embassy. “They are all encouraged to remain at home to prevent the risk of infection.” The statement furthered the outbreak in China is improving despite the increase in new cases, noting the numbers of suspected cases are decreasing. “The recovery of persons from the illness is also improving and the government of China is confident that with the warming of the weather, the number of cases will be further decreased,” it added.

Qinguo reportedly apprised Sands of measures taken to prevent and control the spread of the virus in and outside of China during the meeting at the ministry last week.

“Sands thanked the Ambassador for the collaborative meeting and noted that these measures were taken due, in part, to the condition in the country following Hurricane Dorian, and that the health prevention messaging speaks to the 2019 Corona Virus and not the Chinese People,” read the statement.

“The Minister also informed that the concerns raised, especially with regard to the period of time for the quarantine, will be discussed with his colleagues.

“The ambassador noted that since the outbreak, the measures taken by the Chinese Government exceeded the recommended measures by the World Health Organization (WHO) in an open and transparent manner.”

The statement added: “The outbreak in China is improving despite the increase in new cases, as the numbers of suspected cases are decreasing. Further the recovery of persons from the illness is also improving and the government of China is confident that with the warming of the weather, the number of cases will be further decreased.”