China Pushes Back Against U.S. Criticism Over Nassau Hospital Project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – China has firmly rejected criticism from the United States regarding its involvement in the Nassau Hospital Project, describing recent comments from the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas as “baseless and absurd.”

Over the weekend, the U.S. Embassy questioned whether the planned hospital would truly benefit everyday Bahamians, raised concerns over possible debt implications, and suggested the project might serve primarily elite interests.

In a strongly worded response, Chinese officials defended the project, insisting the concessional loan offered for the hospital was secured at the request of the Bahamian government and arrived through “friendly consultations and due evaluation.” The loan, Beijing said, is long-term, low-interest, and carries no political conditions.

“This project respects the wishes of The Bahamas, meets the needs of The Bahamas, promotes the development of The Bahamas, and reflects China’s principles of joint consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits,” China’s statement read.

China questioned whether the U.S. had offered any alternative financing for the hospital and whether other nations could provide loans on terms as favorable as Beijing’s. The statement also disputed the narrative that China is a major source of debt distress for The Bahamas or other developing nations, arguing that Western-dominated multilateral institutions and commercial lenders account for a larger share of such debt burdens.

Highlighting its record in the region, China pointed to modern medical facilities it has helped build in countries like Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, which it described as models of healthcare infrastructure in the Caribbean.

“China is a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of The Bahamas,” the statement declared, emphasizing that China’s cooperation “involves no geopolitical calculations, seeks no spheres of influence, and imposes no political conditions.”

Chinese officials urged the United States to abandon what they called a “Cold War mentality” and to adopt an open and inclusive approach toward cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean nations.

“The Bahamas and other Caribbean and Latin American nations are not the ‘backyard’ of any country,” the statement said. “We believe that countries which genuinely respect Bahamian sovereignty and support its development should engage in equal and mutually beneficial cooperation that delivers tangible benefits to the Bahamian people.”

As The Bahamas continues to seek funding for major infrastructure projects, China warned against what it termed a “won’t-do-themselves-and-won’t-let-others-do” approach, arguing that partnerships like the hospital project are crucial to national development.