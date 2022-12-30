Children’s Emergency Hostel hoping to mark 60th anniversary by tackling operational challenges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For six decades, the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel has provided shelter, care and education to abandoned and neglected minors.

While the home does receive some support from the government, it must also rely on the contribution of volunteers and the generosity of private donors to fulfill its mission.

One regular financier, Jordan Spring, is encouraging donors to mark this holiday season by helping the Hostel address some crucial operational needs.

“Toys and other gifts are always welcome at this time of year,” he said. “They let the children know that there are people out there who care, which is so important to their self-esteem, personal growth and development.

“At the same time, the Hostel has many urgent operational needs – everything from washers to dryers, to lawnmowers and fence repairs, to basics like hygiene supplies, snacks and juice boxes for the kids.”

Spring added that the Hostel is also in need of upgrades to its security infrastructure in order to ensure that the children are safe and secure. These include new security screens for the front and back doors, door buzzers, as well as a security booth and an electric gate at the entrance.

Hostel board member Philip Stubbs said: “We know that at this time of year, people are very busy and focused on family, and so we are more than grateful to those who make the effort to bring some cheer to these disadvantaged children. We also thank our dedicated supporters like Mr. Spring, who contribute to the work of this facility all year round.

“This year is the 60th anniversary of the Hostel and we would love to commemorate that milestone by being able to address some of the longstanding infrastructural and operational challenges which, at the end of the day, will greatly improve the quality of life of the children.”

Established in 1962, the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel provides temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care and other necessities for the benefit of abandoned and neglected children, until more permanent arrangements can be made for their welfare. The facility houses children aged six weeks to eleven years with an average length of residency at the Hostel of one year.

If you are interested in donating or want to know more about the Hostel’s needs, please call: 361-4124.