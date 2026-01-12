Child reported missing found floating in Abaco waters, pronounced dead by doctor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the alleged drowning of a five-year-old male child that occurred in the community of Murphy Town on Monday, 12th January 2026.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 p.m., the complainant contacted police and reported that her five-year-old son was missing from their residence. A short time later, police received further information that the child had been located in seawater along the back road in Murphy Town.

Officers responded to the location, where the child was found, and was reportedly assisted from the water by a concerned citizen. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and transported the child to the hospital for further medical attention.