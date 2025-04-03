Child Protection Month: Shaping a Safe Future for Our Children

Dear Editor,

April is Child Protection Month in The Bahamas—a crucial time for all of us to come together and protect our children from every form of abuse: physical, sexual, mental, verbal, and neglect. This month reminds us that it takes a village to raise a child, and every one of us plays a vital role in safeguarding our future generation.

Reflecting on our daily interactions, it is clear that many problematic behaviors we witness in adults have roots in childhood challenges. We were all once children—vulnerable and impressionable. For some, the scars of societal and familial struggles have evolved into behaviors that harm not only themselves but also the next generation.

When we interact with children, we are also shaping the adults they will become—a reminder that the care and attention we provide today will influence the disposition of tomorrow’s leaders and community members which is why we must act with intentionality.

It is time we dispel the outdated notion that “children are to be seen and not heard.” Our children deserve to be both seen and heard. Their voices, dreams, aspirations and concerns are not just background noise—they are the heartbeat of our future. By listening to our children, we validate their experiences and empower them to contribute positively to society. This shift in perspective can help break cycles of neglect and abuse, fostering an environment where every child is respected and valued.

Remember, even Jesus made time to demonstrate the importance of children, welcoming them with open arms and showing us that their innocence and wisdom are treasures to be cherished.

I urge every member of our community to remain vigilant and proactive. Support one another—through faith, civil society, and open dialogue—to create an environment where every child feels valued. If you suspect that a child is being harmed, please call the National Hotlines at 322-2763, 711, or 422-2763 immediately.

No matter how complicated the world gets, kids should be able to grow up unharmed, secure and healthy, and develop to the maximum extent of their potential. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our young citizens.

Sincerely,

Senator Maxine Seymour

Shadow Minister, Social Services, Information and Broadcasting