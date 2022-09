NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A seven-year-old girl died after she was crushed by a swing set yesterday.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 7pm.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the child was swinging on a swing-set, on Sutton Street off Kemp Road when the swing-set collapsed,” said Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

“The child was transported to the hospital via EMS personnel where she succumbed to her injuries. Active police investigations continue.”