Child attendance hotline launched to boost public school attendance rates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training has launched a child attendance hotline in hopes of increasing attendance rates in the public school sector.

The ministry has identified that truancy has been an ongoing issue in the country and the hotline is geared toward getting the wider community involved to assist officials with identifying students who are either absent or inordinately late for school.

Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training Glenys Hanna Martin says her ministry, in addition to the establishment of the hotline, has recruited several attendance officers and a tracking strategy to effectively reach troubled students.

The attendance hotline, 432-4453 or 42-CHILD, is now active.