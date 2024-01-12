Child attendance hotline launched to boost public school attendance rates

LocalJanuary 12, 2024 at 11:37 am Theo Sealy
Child attendance hotline launched to boost public school attendance rates

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  The Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training has launched a child attendance hotline in hopes of increasing attendance rates in the public school sector.

The ministry has identified that truancy has been an ongoing issue in the country and the hotline is geared toward getting the wider community involved to assist officials with identifying students who are either absent or inordinately late for school.

Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training Glenys Hanna Martin says her ministry, in addition to the establishment of the hotline, has recruited several attendance officers and a tracking strategy to effectively reach troubled students.

The attendance hotline, 432-4453 or 42-CHILD, is now active.

Tags

, , , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*