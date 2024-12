NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker has been discharged from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force according to a memo released.

The letter stamped, December 9th, indicated that Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe approved Roker’s discharge effective December 4th, 2024.

Roker was arrested in the United States along with several other Bahamian and Dominican nationals on charges related to drug and weapon trafficking.